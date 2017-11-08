Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Weber is about 9 years old. He is a fairly easy-going, sweet, and well behaved boy. He would love to lounge around with you as you watch Netflix or the evening news, and he loves to snack on any tasty treat he can lay his paws on! This boy is wonderful! His adoption fee is $35 which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com