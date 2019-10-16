Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Jazz and I came to Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization. I am an adult female Boxer, about 2 years old, whose vaccinations are up-to-date and ready for a new home. For more details, please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319) 232-6887 or stop out and visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com