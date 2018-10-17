Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Taco is a young (3 month old), male Domestic, Shorthair kitten who came to Cedar Bend as a stray. Taco is curious, adventurous, sweet and happy little guy who is currently in a foster home. His adoption fee is $85; a meet-and-greet can be set up upon receiving an approved adoption application.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com