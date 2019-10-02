Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, I’m Marvel, and ready for love and affection!

I’m a male, gray Tiger (about 3 yrs. old) who arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I’m just a little goofy, curious, playful and very affectionate with those who know me best. I’m up-to-date on vaccinations, worming, microchip and just hanging out waiting for someone to love. Come visit me!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com