Hi! I’m Nani and I’m a female (about one year old) Hound mix looking for a new home. I arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray, and I know how to sit on command. The nice folks here have observed that I am affectionate, sweet and have a happy, playful disposition. For more details on how to adopt me, please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319) 232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com