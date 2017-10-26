Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Atlas was brought to Cedar Bend through an animal rescue organization based out of Missouri and is about 1 year old. Atlas is a sweet, loving dog who wants to be everyone’s best friend. He can be a bit jumpy and excited, however, it’s only because he is excited to see YOU! Atlas is looking for a home with people that will give him plenty of love! He has done well with children of all ages, and does well with most dogs. Atlas will steal your heart! It is suggested that he would do best in a home without cats. His adoption fee $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com