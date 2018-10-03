Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Darwin is a calm, sweet, cuddly and curious 8 week old kitten that arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. He is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in adopting Darwin, a meet and greet can be set up upon receiving an approved adoption application.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com