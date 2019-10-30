Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Stella and I came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender. I am a four year old Domestic Short Hair feline, with vaccinations up-to-date, spayed and declawed. The staff here at Cedar Bend think I have a sweet, cuddly disposition, with a dose of goofy playfulness too.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

