Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Quincy and I am an adult male Domestic Short Hair feline whose vaccinations are up-to-date. I came to Cedar Bend as a stray and they believe I am about 7 years old. I am independent, sweet, curious, adventurous and quite a looker. I would love to have you come visit me and my buddies. My adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com