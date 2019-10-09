Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Jojo and I am a female Shepard mix. I’m about 9 years old and came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender. I know several tricks and commands including sit, shake & high five. I am a sweet, affectionate, cuddly, happy girl looking to share quality time with you. For more details contact Cedar Bend at (319) 232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com