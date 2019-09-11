Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, my name is Comet and I am a Pit Bull Terrier mix whose vaccinations are up-to-date and looking for a new home. I arrived here at Cedar Bend as an owner surrender and am about a year old. I am full of energy and ready for any adventure, full of pep with a sweet, playful nature. Stop out and visit anytime!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com