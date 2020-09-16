Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Davey is a large, male, Anatolian Shepherd mix whose vaccinations are up-todate. He is approximately 4 years old and arrived here from a partnering animal rescue organization. Davey is well-mannered and calm and can be a bit shy and anxious. He is a beautiful boy that will make a wonderful companion! For more information, please call CBHS adoption at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com