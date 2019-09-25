Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi! Batman here. I am a Boxer/Pit Bull Terrier mix adult male (about 2 yrs. old) who prefers a home without cats. I came to Cedar Bend as a stray and am looking for a loving home that will keep me active (long runs?) as I am high energy. Folks here say I am a sweet boy who is very treat motivated and would benefit from leash training/basic obedience.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com