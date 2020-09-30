Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Mindy is a Belgian Shepherd/Malinois & Akita mix adult female dog, who would do great in a home with other dogs and/or children (but not cats). She arrived at CBHS as an owner surrender and is about 3 years old and will sit on command.

She is an incredibly sweet gal who would benefit from a home that can give her ample amounts of physical activity and teach her all about how to be a well-mannered pup! For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 3190232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com