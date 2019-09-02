Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, I’m Matrix, a male Pit Bull Terrier mix (about 1 year old) who is looking for a home, preferably without other dogs, cats, children. I arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray and the kind folks here have found me to be a playful, sweet, happy, adventurous guy. My adoption fee includes vaccinations, worming, microchip, spay/neuter and start on a flea/tick prevention program.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com