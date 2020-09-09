Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, Chestnut here. I arrived as a stray and am a male kitten, about 4 months old. I’m kinda fluffy and I love to cuddle. When I’m not cuddling, I like to chase after jingle bells and other toys! My adoption fee includes neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and start on a flea/tick prevention program. Please call CBHS adoptions for more information (319) 232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com