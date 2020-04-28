SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens. Returning April 30, 2020, SYNC will give away two complete audiobooks each week – pairs of high interest titles, based on weekly themes. Sign up for email or text alerts and be first to know when new titles are available to download.

New for 2020, all audiobook titles will be delivered via SORA. The SYNC audiobooks will only work with Sora, the student reading app from OverDrive. Anyone can sign up. Register for SYNC 2020 at audiobooksync.com, and then set up Sora. This year’s selections include authors Tiffany D. Jackson, Francisco X. Stork, Shelby Mahurin, Bill Konigsberg, and Octavia E. Butler.

Want alerts about these free audiobooks? Text syncya to 25827 for alerts about title releases, or visit audiobooksync.com from April 30 to July 29, where you can check out the complete list of this season’s exciting audiobook titles aimed at teens 13+.

Titles change every Thursday at 7 AM ET when the program is running. Each SYNC audiobook will be available for download for a period of 7 days only. Titles, once downloaded, are yours to keep. Contact Hawkins Memorial Library at 319-342-3025 for assistance.