SYNC is a free summer audiobook literacy program that introduces the audiobook experience to the teen audience. Two free audiobooks downloads are available each week to engage summer reading programs.

Visit www.audiobooksSYNC.com from April 25 to August 1, 2019, and select available audiobooks to download as mp3s. SYNC is giving away two complete audiobook downloads a week – based on weekly themes. SYNC is sponsored by AudioFile Magazine and titles are delivered through the OverDrive app.

Sign-up to get notifications when the FREE audiobook downloads are available. You can receive alerts by text message, email newsletter, or by visiting www.audiobooksync.com. Titles change every Thursday at 7am ET when the program is running. Each SYNC audiobook will be available for download for a period of 7 days (only). Titles, once downloaded, are yours to keep. Contact Hawkins Memorial Library for assistance, 342-3025.