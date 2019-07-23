NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will offer a free 12-week class for family members or partners who have adult relatives with mental illness open to people in all counties. The weekly class, taught by teachers trained and certified through the NAMI state office, begins on Thursday, September 5, and runs through November 21. Participants must register by Wednesday, August 14. It will be held from 6 to 8:30 PM at the First Congregational Church, 608 West 4th Street, in Waterloo.

The class is listed in the National Registry of Evidence-based Programs published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It covers problem solving, communication techniques, and strategies for handling crises and relapse. Also, how to cope with worry, stress, and emotional overload. Please contact the NAMI office at 319-235-5263 or namibh@qwestoffice.net if you have questions or want to register.