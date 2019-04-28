Are you a caregiver for an older family member or friend? You may not consider what you do as caregiving. Do you help with your parents’ household chores and finances? Or mow your neighbor’s yard? Do you drive an elderly friend to her doctor appointment? If so, then you are among approximately 43.5 million Americans who provide informal care each year. The care you provide allows your friend or loved one to stay independent and in their home for as long as they desire.

Many caregivers are providing care for an older adult while working and caring for their own families. While caregiving can be rewarding, it can also be stressful. Unfortunately, many caregivers will forego their own needs to care for others.

Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Caregiver Conference full of valuable information for caregivers. This free event will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 8:30 to 11:30 AM at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial Street in Waterloo.

The Caregiver Conference will feature information about Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s Caregiver program, a Tai Chi demonstration, local vendors, special presentation from Caregiver Advocate Karen Bergan entitled, “Taking Care of YOU.” All caregivers of older individuals are welcome. For more information or to register, please call Anne Marie Kofta at 319-287-1166 or email akofta@nei3a.org.