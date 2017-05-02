By Terri Donlea, Physical Education Instructor

La Porte City Elementary School 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students will participate in the school’s annual Track and Field Day on Friday, May 12, beginning at 8:45 AM at the Union High School track.

A Fun and Fitness Day will be held for students in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade on Monday, May 15 at 12:45 PM. The event will be held on the soccer field behind La Porte City Elementary School.

The Grades 3-5 Track and Field Day has a long-standing tradition of fun competition, with some of the school records set dating back to the 1970’s! Come on out and see if Pam Reiter’s 1975 Softball Throw record of 104’6’ will finally be broken. Or if Dave Wilt’s 1979 Football Throw record of 137’4” will be surpassed by one of our current, outstanding young athletes.

While preparing for Track and Field Day, students in grades 3-5 will be participating in the school’s annual “Fighting Cancer Every Step of the Way” event. Students walk the outside lane of the track, collecting a white bead to add to a special necklace for every lap completed. After every fourth lap completed, a red or black bead is earned to signify one mile walked. There will be a donation bucket at the head table where students and adults can donate to Relay for Life. All proceeds will be donated to a local Relay for Life event.

LPC Elementary students in grades K-2 have been participating in an annual Fun and Fitness Day since 2007. This year’s theme is Superheroes! Students and volunteers are encouraged to don their favorite superhero gear for the event, where each activity will have a Superhero theme. Come check out Supergirl’s Kryptonite Challenge and Batman and Robin’s Batmobile Adventure!

Both of these special events would not be possible without the help of students from the high school who graciously volunteer their time to help stage the activities. They are the true superheroes!!

The public is invited to attend both of these fun events.