Elevate Advanced Manufacturing, a non-profit initiative spreading the word about career opportunities in advanced manufacturing, has awarded 14 $500 scholarships to recent Iowa high school graduates entering a manufacturing-related course of study at one of Iowa’s 15 community colleges. Among the recipients is 2020 Union High School graduate, Garrett Rottinghaus.

Advanced manufacturing provides a wide range of high-paying and in-demand careers. Manufacturing companies are in the top-third of employers in the state of Iowa, providing 222,628 jobs to Iowans and representing 14.4% of the state’s total employment. With innovative advances in technology, robotics, and augmented and virtual reality, the manufacturing industry continues to grow, providing new and exciting career opportunities for Iowans.

A career in manufacturing empowers individuals to join the workforce sooner, with less debt.

“These well paying careers require education and training beyond high school, but often don’t require the burdensome cost of a bachelor’s degree,” says Mike Ralston, president of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry.

“Recent studies have shown that two-year degree holders, especially in high-demand manufacturing occupations, can earn salaries that surpass those of four-year college graduates.”

Examples of scholarship-eligible training programs include Robotics, Welding, Mechanical Drafting (CADD), Transportation and Logistics, Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) Machining, Industrial Automation, Industrial Maintenance, and Tool and Die.

In addition to a $500 scholarship, Elevate Advanced Manufacturing scholarship recipients and their families will be honored at the Legends in Manufacturing Award Ceremony in fall 2021.