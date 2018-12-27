Gayle Hanlon, age 95, of Cedar Falls and formerly of La Porte City, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born June 18, 1923 in rural Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Nora (Greenslade) McCabe. Gayle graduated from Cresco High School with the Class of 1941. She was united in marriage with Paul J. Hanlon on December 26, 1942 in rural Cresco. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1999.

Gayle taught country schools near Cresco for 2 years and then worked for La Porte City Schools for 19 years in the hot lunch program. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. Gayle loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed a good card game.

Survivors include three sons, Terry (Ruth) Hanlon of Port Charlotte, FL., Francis (Sen) Hanlon of Waterloo and Garen Hanlon of the Philippines; three daughters, Carol (Dave) Tjaden of Waterloo, Dolores (Mark) Taute of Cedar Falls and Lani (Mark) Kullberg of Bedford, TX; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Janice McCabe of Eagan, MN and Joyce Hanlon of Harmony, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sisters, Bertina Swain, Luella Kasten and Nellie Kelly and four brothers, Richard, Leonard, Joseph and Clifford McCabe.

Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated on December 29, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in West View Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com