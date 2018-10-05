The Geneseo High School Class of ‘56 celebrated its 62nd reunion anniversary and the class members’ 80th birthdays recently. The reunion was held at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa near Galena, Illinois, September 17-20, 2018.

Six of the eleven class members attended the event: Judy (Wood) Holst of Traer, Eleanor (Bauer) Roquet of Keystone, Carol (Stoakes) Bruene of Traer, Merlin Taylor of Cedar Falls, Warren Schraeder of Lake Charles, Illinois, and Charles Fuller of La Porte City. Class members not in attendance were: Colleen (Casey) Gaade of Westminister, Colorado; Craig Mitchell of Coralville, Dennis Mitchell of Cedar Falls, Ralph McElhinney, Sterling Heights, Michigan; and Dean Taylor (deceased).

On September 18 the class celebrated their birthdays enjoying a “Geneseo Wolf” cake.