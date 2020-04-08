Geneseo United Methodist Church (rural Buckingham) has launched an emergency assistance fund for Geneseo UMC members and the community. The Geneseo UMC Covid-19 Relief Fund helps members in our church and surrounding community in need by establishing a fund to allow members to donate money for food pantry items and to help those who may be experiencing devastating financial circumstances due to this rare event resulting in personal or financial hardship.

If you are interested in contributing funds for this special Relief Fund, please mail your checks with a notation in the memo line with “Relief Fund” to: Financial Secretary, c/o Geneseo United Methodist Church, 3127 115th Street, Buckingham, IA 50612