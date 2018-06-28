GEOFFREY’S CHRISTMAS WISH – Author/illustrator Ruth Anne Schneck returned to La Porte City on June 27, the place where she grew up in the 1940s, then taught Kindergarten at la Porte City Elementary School from 1967-99. Ruth Anne presented a brief program to a full house at Hawkins Memorial Library, sharing and signing copies of her latest book, Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish. More than just a picture book, Geoffrey is a chapter book AND a coloring book, a delightful holiday story about a brave bear’s trek to Santa’s Workshop. Over the course of his journey, the reader is treated to lessons on geography, astronomy and the animal kingdom. Photo by Mike Whittlesey.