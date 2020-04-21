By order of the governor, public libraries in the state of Iowa are currently closed to the public during the COVID-19 crisis. But that doesn’t mean you can’t access materials at Hawkins Memorial Library in La Porte City. As library staff continue to honor social distancing restrictions, they are working on a number of projects and continue to respond to orders placed electronically.

If you’re looking for something new to read or want to watch some of the thousands of DVDs the library has in its collection, you can check them out from the library by doing so online. Here’s how:Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, open the catalog tab, login to your account, search the catalog or browse the What’s Hot section, click on titles you’re interested in and place a reserve. Pick up is Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM, with items placed in the library’s front entry. Make sure your contact information is correct. Please promptly return items you are finished with in the book drop.

Don’t have a library card? Area residents can now sign up for one online, as well. Logon to the online catalog at https://hawkins.biblionix.com/catalog/ and click on signup in the top right hand corner. Complete the form and submit it.

After approval you will be notified of your patron number and can begin checking out eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and the movies available online through Overdrive. If you need help or have questions, call Hawkins Memorial Library at 319-342-3025.