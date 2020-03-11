Union Head Girls Basketball Coach Robert Driscol recently announced that all seven of the junior/senior team members earned Academic All-Conference Awards for the 2019-2020 season. Criteria is that each must have a cumulative GPA of 3.33 or higher and must be a junior or senior. Those cited are: Ellie Behres, Kaylin Brustkern, Allie Driscol, Sam Glenn, Carlie Hoppe, Emma Shirk and Natalie Tecklenburg.

In addition, senior Natalie Tecklenburg was named Academic All-State through the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association. She is one of 22 girls in all classes to be selected from more than 85 applicants that were recognized at the Iowa Girls State Tournament on March 6 in Des Moines. Natalie earned 2nd team All-NICL East honors as she was first in points per game for the Knights at 10.5, first in made 3 pts (28), first in free throw percentage (71.4%), first in rebounds (111) and first in steals (45). Natalie also tied the school record for most free throw attempts in a game (East Marshall-17), set the school record for most free throws made in a game (East Marshall-15), and tied the school record of 100% free throw shooting in a game (6/6).

Selected as Honorable Mention, junior Allie Driscol was second in the Knights’ team stats, with 8.3 points per game, three pointers made (21), assists (37), and steals (43), along with being fourth in rebounds (66).