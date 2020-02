February 4, 2020 in La Porte City

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT T

Union 5 11 4 14 7 41

Sumner-Fredericksburg 8 16 4 6 2 36

Scoring: Allie Driscol 17, Natalie Tecklenburg 14, Sam Glenn 4, Carlie Hoppe 4, Ellie Rathe 2.

2-12 NICL East, 3-16 Overall

On senior night, Allie Driscol’s last second 3 pointer tied the game at 36-36. Union outscored the Cougars 7-2 in overtime to claim their second victory in two nights.