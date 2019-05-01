The Lady Knights soccer team showed no mercy to the visiting Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks, posting their fifth shutout of the season with a 7-0 rout in inclement conditions on April 30. Union forward Riley Rosauer took advantage of space and sliced the ball past the keeper, all the while following it into the goal for good measure. In addition to the goal, Riley had three assists in the match, setting up teammate Allie Carty for three of Allie’s six (!) goals.
