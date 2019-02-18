Gladys Mae Peters, 92, of La Porte City, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born December 15, 1926 in Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Mildred Dostal Chalupsky.

She married Ralph C. Peters on August 28, 1946 in Nashua; he preceded her in death on November 11, 2007.

Gladys attended Iowa State Teacher College (UNI). She was a school teacher; swimming, diving and synchronized swimming instructor, coach and judge; and also worked for Rath Packing Company.

Gladys was a longtime UNI Alumni supporter, a member of numerous golf and card clubs and took great pleasure in spending time in the sunshine while grooming her yard.

She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (James) Robb of La Porte City, Janan (David) Bader of Las Vegas, NV, Karene (Kevin) Potter of Delafield, WI; six grandchildren, Dolph (Rania) Robb of Bondurant, Natisha (Josh) Frush of Waukee, Brock (Monica) Potter of St. Michael, MN, Seth Robb of Des Moines, Chase (Lauren) Potter of Minneapolis. MN, Trey (Victoria Medina) Potter of Waukesha, WI; nine great grandchildren and one sister, Marcella Hach of Dysart.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

There will be no services or visitation.

Memorials may be directed to the family.