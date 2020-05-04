Glen A. Jeffries Jr., 91, La Porte City, died at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020, from kidney disease. He was born July 11, 1928, in Waterloo, son of Glen A. Sr. and Grace L. Duff Jeffries. He graduated from Waterloo Orange High School in 1946 and attended Iowa State University for two years.

Glen married Sherry Ann Bumgardner on March 20, 1950, in Waterloo.

He was an International Harvester dealer from 1968-1983. He also owned and operated Paul Bunyan Realty in Nisswa, Minnesota, for 23 years retiring in 2004 and then moved back to Iowa.Over the years, Glen was involved in Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Gull Lake Drifters Snowmobile Club.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry of La Porte City; two daughters, Gail (Don) Miller of Waterloo and Sherry “Jeannie” (Dave) Steffen of La Porte City; a son, Gary (Terri) of La Porte City; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Peggy) of Traer and Dale (Rae Jean) of Waterloo; and two sisters, Ellen (Mike) Rogers of Waterloo and Mary Lou (Ron) Carlson of Victor‚ ID.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Richard.

Private Graveside Service to be held at a later date at Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo

Memorials may be directed to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org). Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Glen enjoyed boating, golfing and snowmobiling.