Gloria Dunkelberger, 87, of La Porte City, died at home on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Gloria was born on November 13, 1932, in La Porte City the dauguter of Arthur and Ella (Bohrnsen) Bagenstos. She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1950. Gloria married Ralph Dunkelberger on October 6, 1951 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, in La Porte City. It was the church’s first double wedding since its opening.

She was a farmer’s wife taking care of her two children and the homestead while Ralph was working in the fields. She loved raising her children and taking care of the home. Gloria was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and of groups within tasked with outreach. She also spent time in a bowling league with Ralph for many years.

She is survived by son, Mike Dunkelberger (Rory) of La Porte City; daughter, Penny (Mark) Wilson of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Mitchell Wilson, Zach, Brie, David, and Brian Dunkelberger; and three great grandchildren, Adyn, Emery, and Micah. Her furry companions Snookie, Pepe, Peanut, Suzie, and her loving caregiver Laura Sutherland.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son in infancy, Kenny Dunkelberger; brother, Herb Bagenstos; and sister, Kay Ramirez.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the church and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

Burial in West View Cemetery in La Porte City.

Gloria had a contagious smile that lit up the room, she enjoyed going for car rides around town, watching the sunset, and most of all loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com

Memorials may be directed to the family.