Beloved Parents, Grandparents and Great Grandparents

Donald DeVere Allers, 95, December 11, 1922 -August 30, 2018 was the son of Henry and Amanda (Bender) Allers. He was born and raised on a farm near Keystone, Iowa.

Gloria Marie (Moss) Allers, 94, was born on August 12, 1925 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her foster parents were Dr. Henry and Pauline Schluntz of Keystone. She passed away July 25, 2020.

Both graduated from Keystone High School, classes of 1940 and 1943 respectively, and were united in marriage December 19, 1943, also in Keystone. They were married for 74 years.

Some of the places the couple lived in their early years include Long Beach, California, Waterloo, and Belle Plaine, Iowa. Finally, in 1954, they settled down on the family farm south of La Porte City. During his time at Douglass Aircraft in California, Donald was a machinist and helped build the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber airplane for the war efforts. He then served in the Army, was a WWII veteran, and a lifelong farmer.

Gloria earned her diploma from Pitze’s Beauty College in Waterloo and went on to become an excellent mother and talented homemaker.

They are survived by four sons: Rodney (Kathleen), Greg (Brenda “Pep”), Brian (Bonnie), and Lindsay (Donna) Allers; eight grandchildren: Fr. Rodney Allers, Rhonda Allers, Stacy (Ken) Odekirk, Gwendolyn (Eric) Carlson, Philip Allers, Matthew Allers, Alex Allers, Mark Besst and ten great grandchildren. Preceding them in death were several siblings and son, David Allers in 1992.

Don was a hardworking man with a down-to-earth personality. He enjoyed ham radio, stereo equipment, photography, mowing his lawn, and caring for birds and cats. Gloria had the kindest heart and a fantastic sense of humor. Her passions included family, tending to their vast flower gardens, bouquet arranging, reading, collecting recipes, and cooking.

May they rest in peace. They were very loved, are greatly missed, and will forever be in our hearts.

A private graveside service will be held at the Keystone Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the La Porte City Specialty Care in their memory, where they both spent their final days. Gloria loved the activities and games they offered, especially cards and bingo.