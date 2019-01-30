Do you know a teacher who has made an impact on the lives of their students? If so, now is the time to nominate that special educator for a Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching.

Developed in 1989 by the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL-TV, the Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching recognizes teachers for the stars they are. The program first grew out of an idea from the McElroy Trust to improve education in northeast Iowa by encouraging outstanding teachers. Last year, at the 30th annual celebration of the Gold Star for Outstanding Teaching celebration, the 300th teacher in Black Hawk County was recognized.

Each year, 10 teachers are selected as award recipients from the hundreds of nominations submitted by students, parents, and teachers themselves. A blue ribbon committee consisting of former award recipients, representatives from the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, R.J. McElroy Trust and other esteemed community members read and review all of the applications submitted before selecting the ten finalists. Recipients of the Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching receive $1,000 in cash and a $500 classroom grant to be used for their work space!

Nominations for the 2019 awards will be accepted until February 20, 2019. To nominate your favorite teacher, logon to http://www.goldstarteacher.com/nominateapply/nomination-form/.

Gold Star Award For Outstanding Teaching Award Recipients from Union Community Schools

2018 – Lizzie Zondo

2017 – Justin Parson

2016 – Louis Beck

2015 – Kerrie Michael

2014 – Dean Bostian

2013 – Jennifer Gates

2012 – Mike Schmidt

2011 – Tom Laures

2010 – Lisa Lewis

2009 – Jadee Gloede

2006 – Laurie Driscol

2005 – Marcia Knupp

2004 – Rebecca Williams

2002 – Rita Eikamp

2002 – Connie Zeleny

1997 – Phyllis Dunlap

1994 – Sheryl Petersen