La Porte City Women’s Club is sponsoring a Spring Style Show and dinner May 1, at the La Porte City Golf Club. Social hour starts at 5:30 PM, followed by dinner at 6:00 and the style show at 6:30. Dinner will be lasagna or spaghetti bake, garlic bread, salad, and cheesecake dessert.

Tickets are available at La Porte City Connect or call Barb or Heidi at 319-342-3369.

At this time the stores showcasing their clothing includes: Sassy & Chic; Henkle Creek & Cameron’s; and Dress Barn.

Proceeds will be used for such community projects Garden Club, After Prom, scholarships, preschool, Sing Me to Heaven, La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum, Inner City Slickers, and Hawkins Memorial Library.