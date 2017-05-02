A sure sign of Spring is the presence of Canadian geese and their chicks congregating near local wetlands. This pair of geese and their chicks were seen marching along at Meyers Lake in Evansdale. The female Canada goose typically lays between 4-10 eggs in a nest that is usually made on the ground near water. It takes about a month for the eggs to hatch and another 40-70 days before the chicks can fly. Photo by Mike Whittlesey.