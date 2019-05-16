Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County has trained Master Gardeners ready to answer your questions about your yard, garden, trees and flowers.

Every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-11 AM you can call the Extension office at 319-234-6811 or stop by the office to visit with a volunteer Master Gardener with your questions.

Common questions include how to keep growing what you want, identifying what is growing in your yard, and how to safely stop growing things you no longer want. If the hours don’t work for your schedule you are welcome to e-mail a Master Gardener at bhmg@iastate.edu with pictures and descriptions for them to work on and reply back to you. You are welcome to call the office Monday – Friday from 8:00am -4:30pm or leave a message after hours for the Master Gardeners to help you as well.

This is a free service by volunteers who love helping others learn how to enjoy their yards and gardens.

For more information, please visit http://www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/ or call Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County office at 319.234.6811.