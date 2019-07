View the nighttime sky indoors with the Grout Museum District’s portable planetarium. Students will learn all about the Constellation Cylinders and Greek Mythology at this Hawkins Memorial Library Summer Reading Program. There will also be hands on learning activities to go along with the information presented in the planetarium.

On Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 PM Hawkins Memorial Library will host the Sky Lab Summer Reading Program. This event is free and open to the public.