The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., is seeking information on Iowans who were prisoners of war during the Korean War. The district wishes to recognize Korean War-era POWs for an event being planned for its annual POW-MIA recognition event Friday, Sept. 14.

During this year, the 65th anniversary of the 1953 armistice, which ended the fighting in Korea, it is appropriate to remember Iowans who were taken prisoner during that conflict and held captive under the harshest of conditions. Many did not return. Some were held years after hostilities ceased – by Communist China and the Soviet Union, as well as by North Korea.

The Museum invites Korean War POWs to tell their stories and be recognized. The District is also are looking for immediate family members of POWs who died during or after the war to provide information.

Please contact Pat Kinney, the Grout’s Korean War content development specialist, at (319) 234-6357 or Pat.Kinney@gmdistrict.org