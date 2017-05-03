Farmers Make a Difference in Rural Communities by Directing Donations from Monsanto Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities Program to Local Nonprofit Organizations

Black Hawk County farmers Alvin and Mary Bauer won the opportunity to direct a $2,500 dollar donation from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, to the Sing Me to Heaven Foundation (SMTHF).

SMTHF will use the funds to assist grieving families in Iowa with funeral expenses after the loss of a child.

“Alvin and Mary Bauer’s nomination, funded by Monsanto, will help heal broken hearts of families that have lost a child,” said Diane McIntosh, SMTHF Co-Founder.

SMTHF has assisted the 137 families in 34 Iowa counties thanks to local fundraisers and donations that have raised more than $112,000. An additional $100,000 appropriated by the Iowa Legislature for Child Burial Services in 2014 resulted in 59 additional families across the state receiving assistance.

The Grow Communities program’s purpose is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support the causes that are important to them in their communities. Each year, farmers enter for a chance to win a $2,500 donation that they direct to a local nonprofit.

Since the program began in 2010, farmers have directed more than $26 million in donations across a broad cross-section of organizations that reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others.

“Farmers have directed funds to more than 8,000 community organizations across rural America since Grow Communities began,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president.

For more information or to see a complete list of the 2017 America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipients, visit www.GrowCommunities.com.

About Sing Me to Heaven: The Sing Me to Heaven Foundation was established as a nonprofit organization in July 2011, with the mission of assisting grieving families in Iowa with funeral expenses following the loss of a child. In 2014, the Sing Me to Heaven Foundation lobbied at the Iowa Statehouse in support of House File 2291, Child Burial Funding, authored by Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls. The effort resulted in $100,000 appropriated for the entire state. Administered by the Page County Department of Public Health, the state funding assisted an additional 59 grieving families in 23 counties. This year, the Sing Me to Heaven Foundation lobbied at the Iowa Statehouse with representatives from Page County Public Health, Elisha Palmer, Gracie Klima, and Lisa Eikamp for Child Burial Funding. Unfortunately, the effort was not successful, making the donation designated by Alvin and Mary Bauer especially important, as the nonprofit continues its work with grieving families.

About the Monsanto Fund: The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Visit the Monsanto Fund at www.monsantofund.org.