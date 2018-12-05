Thanks to a generous grant from The Max & Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation, Hawkins Memorial Library is $6,000 closer to reaching the goal of $10,700 to complete the microfilming and digitization of The Progress Review. The Max & Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation is a family foundation. It assists non-profit, tax exempt organizations and acts as a catalyst for social, cultural, educational and charitable fields.

This grant will allow the library to add an additional 67 years of searchable local history to Our Community History Archive website.

Hawkins Memorial Library and The Progress Review will continue to keep the community posted as this additional content becomes available for viewing and researching on the website. with links on both the library website (www.laportecity.lib.ia.us) and The Progress Review website (www.theprogressreview.co).

Approximately $1,700 in costs remain to complete this project. To make a contribution, please contact Jolene Kronschnabel at Hawkins Memorial Library.