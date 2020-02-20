A Legislative Public Forum will be held on Friday, February 21, beginning at 4:30 PM at the Hawkeye College Van G. Miller Learning Center, 120 Jefferson, Waterloo. The topic for the forum is gun violence. The public is invited to attend.

Moderator of the forum will be Rhonda McRina, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Hawkeye Community College. The following legislators have been invited to participate: Senators Eric Giddens, Annette Sweeney, Bill Dotzler, Craig Johnson and Jeff Elder, and Representatives Pat Grassley, Sandy Salmon, Bob Kressig, Timi Brown Powers, Dave Williams, Ras Smith, Bruce Bearinger and Dean Fisher.