Join the Waste Trac Education Team for a fun, free “Trash to Treasures” repurposing craft program at Hawkins Memorial Library. Stop in to make a Halloween haunted house from old milk cartons and junk! The program is suitable for crafters grades 1-8, but older siblings and adults can join the fun and help the younger ones.

Build your haunted house on Thursday, October 24, from 2:30 to 4 PM at Hawkins Memorial Library. This program will be open house style, so drop in anytime or stay for the whole program time and get your craft on! No registration required.