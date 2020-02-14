Harold J. Huck, 103, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born January 4, 1917 in rural La Porte City, the son of Reinard and Rosa (Loeb) Huck. Harold attended Jubilee Schools and was united in marriage with Dorothy M. Palmer on May 27, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2019.

Harold was a lifelong farmer on his family century farm in rural La Porte City. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, La Porte City Lions Club, Farm Bureau and was a soil conservationist. Harold served on the Zion Lutheran Church council, Farmer’s Cooperative Board and the Jubilee school board.

Survivors include three daughters, Marilyn Peterson of Jesup, Shirley Huck and husband Nick Thorp of Ames, IA and Mary and husband Jeff Zumbach of Manchester, IA; a son, Don and wife Debra Huck of Jesup; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and brother-in law, Mildred and Wayne Wiesert.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday February 17, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, 12007 Jubilee Rd., La Porte City with burial in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St., La Porte City and an hour prior to the services on Monday at the Church.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, 12007 Jubilee Rd., La Porte City, IA 50651 or the family.

Harold liked root beer floats and sharing his life stories with his family and friends.