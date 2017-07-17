After serving the city of La Porte City for 36 years in the Public Works Department, Harold Scott retired. After serving the city of La Porte City for 36 years in the Public Works Department, Harold Scott retired. On July 13, Public Works Director, Sam Weich, presented Scott with a plaque commemorating his years of service to the city at a luncheon in his honor.
