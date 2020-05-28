Hawkeye Community College will host a series of online technology camps for kids this summer.

Powered by Black Rocket, a national leader in technology education, the camps are led by live teachers and explore a variety of fun, creative, and educational STEM activities like coding, game design, esports, virtual reality, and more.

Black Rocket Camp Dates Offered

3D Game Design with Unity June 29-July 3, July 13-17

Battle Royale: Make Your First

FORTNITE Style Video Game August 3-7

Code Breakers July 6-10

Javascript Developer Jam June 29-July 3

Make Your First Video Game June 22-26

Minecraft Designers July 20-24

Minecraft Modders July 27-31

Minecraft Redstone Engineers August 10-14

Pokemon Masters: Designers and

3D Makers Unite July 13-17

Python Programmers June 22-26

Roblox Coders and Entrepreneurs June 15-19, July 27-31

Roblox Makers July 6-10

Rocket Kart Racers: Design a

Mario Kart Style Game July 20-24, Aug. 10-14

Video Game Animation June 15-19, Aug. 3-7

Camps are open to ages 8-14. Families with financial need may apply for scholarships to cover camp registrations. Call 319-296-4283 for information about scholarships. Additional camp information, including technology specifications and registration details, are available at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/summer-camps.