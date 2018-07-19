Hawkeye Community College will hold an open house for the short-term Pharmacy Technician program on Tuesday, August 7, from 5:30-7:30 PM in Buchanan Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Rd, Waterloo.

The Pharmacy Technician program prepares students to become a professional pharmacy technician under the supervision of a certified pharmacist. In this course, students learn how to assist the pharmacist in filling prescriptions to doctor’s orders, order products and maintain inventory, and bill and receive payments.

The four-month hybrid course includes a combination of classroom and online learning. Classes begin September 6, 2018, and run Mondays and Thursdays, 5-9 PM, through December 20, 2018.

There are no admissions requirements or entrance exams, and textbooks and certification exam are included in the class costs. Learn more at the open house on August 7, call 319-296-4290, or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/pharmacy-technician.