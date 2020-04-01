By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 during most daytime hours.

Renewals of all checked-out materials have been extended into April.

Fines for the current period will be suspended.

In order to provide more options and easy online access the library has added several digital services for all ages to our Bridges catalog page. To access and explore these sites go to the Hawkins Memorial Library website, click on the catalog tab and scroll down the page. On the bottom left hand side of the page you will see a list of Electronic Resources. Some of our new offerings include:

TumbleMath – Math picture books, lesson plans, and quizzes.

TeenBook Cloud – Grades 7-12 eBook database.

AudioBookCloud – Unlimited streaming access to the online audio book collection.

RomanceBookCoud – A huge collection of steamy Romance novels!

TumbleeBooks – an online collection of animated, talking picture books which teach young children the joys of reading.

Don’t forget the Little Free Libraries stationed around town. These small book resources are restocked weekly with a variety of materials and are located at:

La Porte City City Park

La Porte City Family Aquatic Center

Lion’s Club Gazebo

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

St. Paul United Methodist Church

Corner of Hwy 218 and Anton Drive

Corner of Pleasant Drive and Case Road

Looking for learning sites, virtual tours, suggested schooling schedules, games, or activities for the kids while they are home? The library is sharing a lot of learning and entertainment options for you to choose from on our Facebook page.