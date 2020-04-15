By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 during limited weekday hours.

You can reserve library materials online for pick up the next work day. Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, open the catalog tab, login to your account, search the catalog or browse the What’s Hot section, click on titles you’re interested in and place a reserve. Pick up is Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM, with items placed in the library’s front entry. Make sure your contact information is correct. Please promptly return items you are finished with in the book drop.

All April long, readers around the world have an opportunity to discover (or relive) the magic of the first Harry Potter book without waitlists or holds. The ebook and audiobook versions of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (US) are available for unlimited access through our Bridges digital collection. All library patrons can borrow the title simultaneously. Your standard loan period will apply, regardless of when the patron checks the ebook or audiobook out.

Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, is now offering all fans FREE access to some of Marvel’s most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics events and critically acclaimed runs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and more. Fans who are social distancing will be able to escape into the Marvel Universe and revisit their favorite stories from a curated selection of complete story arcs – completely free – on Marvel Unlimited, starting Thursday, April 2 until Monday, May 4. To access Marvel Unlimited’s free comics offering, download or update the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android at the respective Apple and Google Play app stores, and click “Free Comics” on the landing screen. No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics.

Interactive eBooks for Grades K–5: Lightbox Subscription is glad to help you with Digital and Distance Learning during this time by offering unlimited access to their 788 Interactive eBooks for Grades K–5. Copy and paste this link in your browser, and have access to all the interactive eBooks: https://sub.openlightbox.com/Lbxaccess/Login

The library is sharing learning and entertainment options on our Facebook page. Look for learning sites, virtual tours, suggested schooling schedules, games, or activities for the kids while they are home.